Man dies as car plunges into pit filled with rainwater near Coimbatore

A 41-year-old businessman was killed after the car he drove plunged into a pit filled with rainwater near Negamam on Monday.

C. Subramanian, a native of Kodumudi, was killed in the accident that took place at 4.50 a.m. Police said that Subramanian was alone in the car and he was heading to Kodumudi to attend a private function. As the car reached Sundaragoundanur, the man lost control of the car that plunged into a huge pit on the side the road filled with rainwater. The man could not come out of the car and died on the spot. The body was autopsied at Government Hospital, Pollachi. Subramanian was into coconut business at Muvattupuzha of Ernakulam district in Kerala and was residing there with wife and two children.

Man held for pelting stone at bus

The Singanallur police arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of pelting stone at a TNSTC bus late on Sunday. The arrested has been identified as Anthony, a native of Mysuru. Police said that Anthony had travelled on the foot-board of a TNSTC bus plying between Chinnavedampatti to Singanallur late on Sunday. Though the bus conductor warned Anthony not to travel on foot-board, he did not heed to it. According to police, the conductor forcibly ousted the passenger and in retaliation he pelted a stone at the windscreen of the bus. He was arrested based on a complaint filed by the conductor.