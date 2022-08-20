Man dies after mobile charger explodes in Erode

Staff Reporter Erode
August 20, 2022 18:17 IST

A 34-year-old man was charred to death after a mobile charger exploded and fire spread in his hutment on Friday.

According to the police, Arjun of Koolamoppanur, near Gobichettipalayam, was a casual labourer.

On Friday night, he slept alone in the hut after putting his mobile phone for charging. The mobile charger exploded at midnight, and the hut caught fire and spread quickly.

Unable to move out of the hut, Arjun was charred to death.

On information, fire and rescue service personnel came to the spot and extinguished the fire and sent the body to the government hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating further. The deceased is survived by his wife, Kasthuri, and sons, Yaswanth and Vivin.

