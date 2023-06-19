Man dies after consuming liquor in Salem; police claim medical issues

June 19, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

A 35-year-old man, identified as D. Sekar of Kallapalayam near Poolampatti, died after consuming liquor on Monday.

According to police, the deceased had various medical complications and was undergoing treatment for jaundice.

Sekar, who was working in a Tasmac bar, was removed from work six months ago as he consumed liquor regularly. On Monday evening, he consumed liquor and fainted near the outlet and died. The Poolampatti police sent the body for a postmortem and registered a case in this regard.

In a release, the Salem District Police said that on May 20, Sekar fainted near the bar after consuming liquor and vomitted blood. His relatives admitted him to a private hospital. The doctors said his health was affected due to regular consumption of liquor and was also advised not to consume liquor.

Police said that the reason for the cause of the death would be known based on the postmortem report.