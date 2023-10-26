HamberMenu
Man dies after being stung by bees

October 26, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man died while his wife is being treated after the couple were attacked by a swarm of bees when they were working in a tea field near Manjoor on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Malaiarasan. He and his wife, Rajeshwari, 38, from Sivasakthi Nagar in Manjoor had gone to work in a nearby tea estate on Wednesday, when they were attacked by a swarm of bees. Malaiarasan tried to protect his wife and bore the brunt of the bee stings.

The couple fled and returned home, where Malaiarasan fainted. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital in Manjoor, where he died. Rajeshwari was then rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The Manjoor police have registered a case.

