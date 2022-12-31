ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after being administered injection by medical shop owner in Salem

December 31, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man died after a medical shop owner administered him an injection for an allergy on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as A. Chinnapaiyan of Vellalapatti near Pethanaickenpalayam.

On Friday evening, he went to a medical shop in the locality seeking medicine for his allergies. The medical shop owner Bhupathi administered an injection for Chinnapaiyan. Within a few minutes, he collapsed in front of the medical shop and died. On seeing this, Bhupathi fled from the spot. The deceased relatives staged a dharna, seeking the arrest of the medical shop owner.

Yethapur police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and sealed the medical shop. They assured action against the medical shop owner. Based on their assurance, they withdrew their protest. The police sent the body for a postmortem. Police are on the lookout for the medical shop owner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US