Man dies after being administered injection by medical shop owner in Salem

December 31, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

A 52-year-old man died after a medical shop owner administered him an injection for an allergy on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as A. Chinnapaiyan of Vellalapatti near Pethanaickenpalayam.

On Friday evening, he went to a medical shop in the locality seeking medicine for his allergies. The medical shop owner Bhupathi administered an injection for Chinnapaiyan. Within a few minutes, he collapsed in front of the medical shop and died. On seeing this, Bhupathi fled from the spot. The deceased relatives staged a dharna, seeking the arrest of the medical shop owner.

Yethapur police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and sealed the medical shop. They assured action against the medical shop owner. Based on their assurance, they withdrew their protest. The police sent the body for a postmortem. Police are on the lookout for the medical shop owner.