Man dies after accidental fall in the elevator shaft in Erode

November 04, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 69-year-old man who fell through the elevator shaft died on the spot at Maruthi Nagar in Thindal here on Saturday.

Police said Subramani used to collect clothes from residents in the four-storey apartment and iron it at his shop located on Villarasampatti Road and return it to the households. In the afternoon, he collected clothes from a resident on the fourth floor and was waiting for the lift. Police said the lift moved to the ground floor and when he pressed the button, the safety gate could have opened accidentally and he fell through the shaft onto the lift. When the lift was operated by the residents, his left hand got struck and he died on the spot.

Erode Taluk police were informed who with the help of fire and rescue services personnel retrieved the body after an hour. The boy was sent to the Government Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy.

