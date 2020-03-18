Man detained under UAPA

Coimbatore city police have invoked the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against A. Muhammed Haneefa (41) of G.M. Nagar near Ukkadam, who was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on a local functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Coimbatore on March 11.

A press release from the police said that Haneefa was arrested for assaulting Sundarapuram area secretary of the RSS N. Suryaprakash (26). The provisions of UAPA were invoked against Haneefa, as during investigation it was found that he was involved in a conspiracy that infringed the peace in Coimbatore city.

Police said that two men including Haneefa barged into the shop run by Suryaprakash on Madukkarai market road late on March 11 and assaulted him before fleeing the place. The attack took place hours after Tamil Nadu DGP held a meeting in Coimbatore to review the law and order situation following communal tension.

Meanwhile, as many as 23 persons, mostly members of Hindu organisations, were allotted personal security officers in Coimbatore.