Man detained under Goondas Act
City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda has imposed provisions of the Goondas Act on K Mohankumar alias Mohan (24), a resident of Kattan Street in Veerapandi.
The Commissioner issued the detention order after he was found involved in theft cases. There are two theft cases and a robbery case pending against Mohankumar. The order was served on Mohankumar at the Salem Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.
