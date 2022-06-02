Coimbatore

Man detained under Goondas Act

City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda has imposed provisions of the Goondas Act on K Mohankumar alias Mohan (24), a resident of Kattan Street in Veerapandi.

The Commissioner issued the detention order after he was found involved in theft cases. There are two theft cases and a robbery case pending against Mohankumar. The order was served on Mohankumar at the Salem Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.


