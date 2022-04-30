Man detained under Goondas Act
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar has imposed the provisions of Goondas Act on D. Chinnappa alias Kannan (39), a resident of Vivekanandar Street at Ganapathy. Mr. Kumar issued the detention order against Chinnappa after he was found involved in offences under provisions of the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. The order was served on Chinnappa at the Coimbatore Central Prison where he was in judicial remand, the police said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.