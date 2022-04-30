Man detained under Goondas Act

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar has imposed the provisions of Goondas Act on D. Chinnappa alias Kannan (39), a resident of Vivekanandar Street at Ganapathy. Mr. Kumar issued the detention order against Chinnappa after he was found involved in offences under provisions of the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. The order was served on Chinnappa at the Coimbatore Central Prison where he was in judicial remand, the police said.