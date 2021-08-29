Man detained under Goondas Act

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl in June this year, has been detained under provisions of the Goondas Act.

The accused K. Vishnu of Kuppanaickenpalayam near Thudiyalur was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the parents of a 14-year-old girl.

The man befriended the minor girl through a social media platform and allegedly assaulted her sexually. Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam initiated a proposal to the Collector to detain the offender under the Goondas Act.

Collector G.S. Sameeran issued the detention order on Friday which was served on the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Mr. Selvanagarathinam said proceedings of invoking the provisions of the Goondas Act against 10 more sexual offenders were under way.

Proposals would be initiated to impose Goondas Act on offenders in all POCSO and rape cases in Coimbatore rural.