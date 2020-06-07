Man detained under Goondas Act

COIMBATORE

07 June 2020 22:56 IST

Coimbatore City Police have invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against the man who was arrested for placing pork pieces in front of two temples on Sullivan Street in Coimbatore on May 29.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan issued the detention order against Hari Ram Prakash (48), a resident of Kavundampalayam, on June 5. The order was served to him in the prison, where he is under judicial custody, on Saturday.

According to police, Prakash placed a carry bag containing pork in front of two temples on Sullivan Street that were closed due to lockdown restrictions.

The police traced Prakash based on surveillance camera visuals and arrested him within six hours.

The Bazaar Street police registered two separate cases under Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code. Police had said that the man did not belong to any organisation and his motive was unclear.