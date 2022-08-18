Man detained under Goondas Act in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 18, 2022 17:53 IST

Police on Wednesday invoked provisions of Goondas Act against a 67-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a robbery case.

According to police, R. Soori alias Suriyamoorthy of Kitchipalayam, along with another person, was involved in a series of robbery. He was also involved in a murder case.

Considering his involvement in criminal activities, Deputy Commissioner (South) S.P. Lavanya recommended City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against the accused. Acting on the recommendation, the order copy was served to the accused at Salem Central Prison, where he was currently lodged.

