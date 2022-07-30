Man detained under Goondas Act in Salem
The district police on Friday detained a 29-year-old man under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Friday.
According to the police, the accused R. Rajkumar of Kalvehalli near Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district was involved in over 25 theft cases pending against him in Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.
