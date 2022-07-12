Man detained under Goondas Act in Salem

A 40-year-old man arrested in a robbery case was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act by the Salem City police. ‘

M. Sasikumar alias Sasi alias Mettur Sasi (40) was arrested by the Steel Plant police on June 15 for robbing Ranjithkumar of ₹ 2,000 cash and mobile phone at the Thirumalaigiri railway crossing. The accused already has two cases pending against him. Deputy Commissioner (south) S.P. Lavanya recommended the City Police Commissioner (in-charge) Praveen Kumar Abhinapu to detain the accused under the provisions of the Goondas Act. On Monday evening, the Commissioner issued an order and the copy was served to the accused at the Salem Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.