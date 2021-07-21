Coimbatore

Man detained under Goondas Act in Salem

City Police Commissioner Najmal Hoda invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against a history-sheeter who was recently arrested in a murder case.

On December 22, 2020, Chelladurai of Kitchipalayam was hacked to death by a gang led by Vasur Raja alias Thulasi Govindarajan. He went into hiding and was arrested in February. Fourteen others, who were involved in the murder, were already arrested and detained under the Goondas Act.

Inquiries revealed that he was involved in murder, dacoity, sale of ganja and disturbing the peace of the public. A total of 30 cases were pending against him in Vellore, Cuddalore and Bengaluru. His bail petition was dismissed in the court last week. Since he would be involved in crime activities if he is out on bail, based on the recommendations, he was detained under the act. Detention order was served to him at the Central Prison in Tiruchi.


