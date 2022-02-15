Man detained under Goondas Act for sixth time

The police detained a repeat offender under Goondas Act for the sixth time here on Tuesday.

According to police, Ajithkumar from Periyapudhur was arrested by Alagapuram police for threatening a motorist with knife and demanding valuables. Police said that the accused has also threatened police personnel near Omalur last year for arresting accomplice. According to police, Ajithkumar was detained under Goondas Act in 2015,2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Based on recommendation of Deputy Police Commissioner M.Madasamy, Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda issued orders to detain Ajithkumar under Goondas Act. The order copies was served to the accused at Salem Central Prison.