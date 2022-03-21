Man detained for selling land forging documents

The anti-land grabbing cell detained an AIADMK functionary allegedly for forging land documents and selling the same in Yercaud.

According to the police, Durga Shankar, a native of Madhya Pradesh had bought 1.04 acres of land in Yercaud almost a two decades ago. E. Sukumar, an AIADMK functionary, allegedly forged the documents and sold the land to a different person.

Mr. Shankar had planned to sell the land recently during which he realised that the land was sold to a different person by Sukumar. Based on a complaint, the anti-land grabbing cell registered a case against Sukumar and eight other persons. Police detained Sukumar on Monday and further probe is on.