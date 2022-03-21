Coimbatore

Man detained for selling land forging documents

The anti-land grabbing cell detained an AIADMK functionary allegedly for forging land documents and selling the same in Yercaud.

According to the police, Durga Shankar, a native of Madhya Pradesh had bought 1.04 acres of land in Yercaud almost a two decades ago. E. Sukumar, an AIADMK functionary, allegedly forged the documents and sold the land to a different person.

Mr. Shankar had planned to sell the land recently during which he realised that the land was sold to a different person by Sukumar. Based on a complaint, the anti-land grabbing cell registered a case against Sukumar and eight other persons. Police detained Sukumar on Monday and further probe is on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2022 9:44:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-detained-for-selling-land-forging-documents/article65246166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY