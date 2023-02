February 20, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A father and his daughter were fatally knocked down by a private college bus here in Kadathur on Monday.

The victims Karnan (40), his daughter Arthika (10) and his son were buying fruits near Tangedco office in Kadathur, when a private college bus hit a private bus and ran into the victims on the side of the road.

Karnan and his daughter were killed on the spot, while the son survived. The bus driver Prabhakaran(35) was arrested.