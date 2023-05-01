HamberMenu
Man, daughter drown in waterfalls in Yercaud

May 01, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

 A man and his daughter from Chennai drowned after falling into Nallur waterfalls in Yercaud on Monday.

The victims were identified as Balamurali, 43, of Mandaveli, who worked in an IT company, and his daughter Sowmya, 13, a Class VIII student.

Yercaud police said the family, including Balamurali’s wife Chandra Lakshmi, 41, and three-year-old younger daughter came to Yercaud for vacation on April 29 and were staying at a resort. They went to the falls, located 20 km from the Yercaud bus stand, and took bath.

While returning, Sowmya fell from the slippery rocks and sustained injuries and drowned in the falls. Balamurali, who tried to save her, also drowned. The bodies were retrieved and sent to the Government Hospital at Yercaud..

