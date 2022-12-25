  1. EPaper
Man, daughter die in accidents in Krishnagiri

December 25, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man died in a road accident on Saturday evening. His daughter, who came to attend the funeral from Chennai died in an accident on Sunday.

According to the police, V. Thimmarayan (51) of Periyapanamutlu, near Bargur, was a casual labourer.

While he was crossing the road at the Periyapanamutlu bus stop, a mini truck headed to Mathur hit him. In the accident, he sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Kandikuppam police sent the body to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for a postmortem and registered a case.

On coming to know about the death of Thimmarayan, his daughter M. Soundarya (23), husband M. Mullaiarasan (32), and their son M. Puzhalnidhi (two) headed for Krishnagiri from Chennai.

In the early hours of Sunday, the couple reached Krishnagiri. From Krishnagiri, they took an autorickshaw to reach Periyapanamutlu. When it reached Vettiyampatti, a tourist van that came in the opposite direction hit the vehicle.

In the impact, Soundarya died on the spot. Mullaiarasan, their son, and auto driver K. Subramani (53) escaped with minor injuries. The Krishnagiri Town police have registered a case and are investigating.

