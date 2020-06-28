Man crushed to death at workplace

A 42-year-old man was crushed to death after he was sucked into a stone crusher machine near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Saturday.

The deceased, L. Karuppasamy, was working in a private stone crusher firm at Vellavavipudur near Dharapuram. At around 4.15 p.m., his right hand got stuck in the belt of the machine and as he attempted to pull out his hand, his whole body was sucked inside the machine and was crushed to death, the police said.

The man’s colleagues and the Mulanur police retrieved the body from the machine and sent it to Dharapuram Government Hospital for autopsy. The stone crusher machine was owned by Jaishankar and was leased to three persons namely Raja, Mahendran and Thangasamy, police said.

Mulanur police have registered a case against four persons (the owner and the three to whom the crusher was leased out) under Sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. However, no arrest was made as of Sunday.