Man confesses to burning three-year-old girl alive

February 18, 2022 19:53 IST

A man has confessed to murdering a three-year-old girl, his friend’s daughter, by burning her alive at her residence near Sulur, the Coimbatore District Police said on Friday.

According to the police, C. Dhanasekar (30) was a lathe operator and was friends with the girl’s father. On Thursday morning, the girl’s mother left for work and her nine-year-old sister had gone to school. The girl’s father met Dhanasekar and went to a grocery shop, the police said.

Upon returning around 11.30 a.m., he found the front door of his house locked. He broke the door open with the help of neighbours and found his daughter dead with severe burns. In the same room, Dhanasekar was lying on the floor with burns, the police said.

The Sulur police handed over the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and admitted Dhanasekar in the same hospital.

On Friday, the accused allegedly confessed to murdering the child by wrapping her using a cloth and setting her on fire. Subsequently, his clothes also caught fire, according to the police. The accused told about personal enmity between him and the girl’s father, the police said.

Further investigations were on to ascertain whether the accused committed sexual assault, the Sulur police added.