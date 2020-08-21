Man commits suicide, police harassment alleged

Udhagamandalam

21 August 2020 23:52 IST

The Nilgiris district police are inquiring into an alleged incident of police harassment, which could have resulted in the suicide of a 38-year-old man, a few days ago.

According to the relatives of the deceased, P. Srinivasan, who lived near Udhagamandalam town, he was stopped by the police for riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Denaducombai police station.

The relatives alleged that Srinivasan had become distraught at the treatment meted out to him at the police station.

The deceased’s wife claimed that he had alleged that the police demanded ₹15,000 to release the two-wheeler, and that he was also subjected to verbal abuse. Srinivasan is alleged to have committed suicide at his house on August 16.

Probe ordered

Following the allegations made by the family of the deceased, Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan said an inquiry had been ordered into the incident. Mr. Mohan also said that a Sub-Inspector attached to the station had been transferred on “administrative grounds”.

Another top police officer said preliminary inquiries did not unearth any substantial proof of harassment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)