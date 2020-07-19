Man commits suicide at Erode GH

Erode

A 33-year-old man committed suicide at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Sunday.

According to police, R. Boopathy of Koothandipalayam in Bhavani was married to Karthiga (21) for three-and-half years and has no children. Boopathy is an alcoholic and dispute prevailed between the couple over the issue. On late Saturday, Karthiga doused herself with kerosene. Her husband admitted her to the Government Hospital at Kavindapadi and she was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The police said that on Sunday, Boopathy went to the bathroom in the ward. However, he did not return. The door was broken open. Relatives and hospital staff found Boopathy hanging from the water pipeline using a sari. Based on a complaint, Government Hospital Police Station registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC.

Those with a suicidal tendency can contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.