Man climbs cell phone tower in Erode, threatens to end his life

May 09, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

Upset over being beaten by his brother, a 36-year-old man climbed atop a cell phone tower in Gobichettipalayam and threatened to end his life here on Tuesday.

Gobichettipalayam police, revenue officials, fire and rescue services personnel and relatives rushed to the spot and held talks with Murugan, a painter and persuaded him to get down. Fire and rescue services personnel rescued him. He was taken to the police station and counselling was given. Later, he was let off with a warning.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.