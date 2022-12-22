  1. EPaper
Man cheated with promise of job abroad

December 22, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against a Chennai native for cheating a man from Coimbatore of ₹ 7,56,200 by promising him a job abroad.

According to the police, D. Harikumar of Vilankurichi was approached by Nawas Ahmed of Chennai by offering him a job abroad and demanded a processing fee.

Believing this, the complainant transferred ₹ 7,56,200 to Nawas Ahmed through various transactions since October last year, and later came to know that he was cheated. The police registered a case under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and started further investigation.

In another incident, the Rathinapuri Police registered a case against Babu, Selvi, and Ananthi, who were running a chit fund company in the city, for allegedly cheating people to the tune of approximately ₹ 40 lakh.

