Man cheated at ATM centre

February 06, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Police are on the lookout for a man who swapped ATM cards with another person and withdrew money from the latter’s account.

Mariyappan, who works in a powerloom in Mamarathupalayam, attempted to withdraw money from an ATM of a nationalized bank situated at Kaniravutharkulam. An unknown individual offered to assist him, and Mariyappan gave him his ATM card and PIN. After withdrawing the money, the individual handed over a different card to Mariyappan.

Back home, Mariyappan received an SMS that showed a withdrawal of ₹12,000 from his bank account. He went to the bank where officials told him that his ATM card was used for withdrawing the money. Realising that he was cheated, Mariyappan lodged a complaint with Erode North police who registered a case. CCTV footage from the ATM centre showed a man withdrawing the money from the ATM using Mariappan’s card.

