ADVERTISEMENT

Man charred to death in car accident near Coimbatore

Published - September 10, 2024 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man from Sirumugai in Coimbatore district was charred to death when the car that he drove met with an accident and caught fire on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Naveen, a resident of Illuppapalayam in Sirumugai, died in the accident that took place around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The police said that the deceased had been running a hardware store, namely Naveen Traders at Mettupalayam. The accident took place at Puliyamaram bus stop on Annur - Sirumugai Road, when he was returning home from Erode.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the car reached Puliyamaram bus stop, Naveen lost control of his vehicle that rammed the protective wall of a bridge and an electric post. The car overturned and fell into a pit in the impact of the collision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the police, the car burst into flames immediately after the crash and Naveen got trapped inside the vehicle. He could not escape as the fire engulfed the vehicle.

After being alerted by the public, the Karamadai police and the fire and rescue services rushed to the spot. Charred body of Naveen was found when fire brigades extinguished the flames. The Karamadai police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US