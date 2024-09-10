Man charred to death in car accident near Coimbatore

A 25-year-old man from Sirumugai in Coimbatore district was charred to death when the car that he drove met with an accident and caught fire on Monday night.

S. Naveen, a resident of Illuppapalayam in Sirumugai, died in the accident that took place around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The police said that the deceased had been running a hardware store, namely Naveen Traders at Mettupalayam. The accident took place at Puliyamaram bus stop on Annur - Sirumugai Road, when he was returning home from Erode.

As the car reached Puliyamaram bus stop, Naveen lost control of his vehicle that rammed the protective wall of a bridge and an electric post. The car overturned and fell into a pit in the impact of the collision.

According to the police, the car burst into flames immediately after the crash and Naveen got trapped inside the vehicle. He could not escape as the fire engulfed the vehicle.

After being alerted by the public, the Karamadai police and the fire and rescue services rushed to the spot. Charred body of Naveen was found when fire brigades extinguished the flames. The Karamadai police have registered a case in connection with the accident.