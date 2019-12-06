Man charged by elephant falls to death

A 45-year-old man from a village near Mettupalayam died after he fell into a well while trying to escape from a wild elephant that charged him in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as R. Ranganathan from Navalar Street near Illuppapalayam, Mettupalayam.

The incident happened around 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday when Ranganathan was sleeping in a hut at his farm to guard crops from wild animals.

A wild elephant that strayed into the farm damaged the hut and charged the farmer. While trying to escape, he fell into a well and died.

Two held

The Karumathampatty police arrested two persons who snatched chains from two women from the locality on two consecutive days.

R. Kamalakannan (30) and R. Saran (20), both residents of Vagarayampalayam, were arrested by a special team on Wednesday.

The police said that the duo had snatched a two-sovereign chain of N. Kamalam (65), a resident of Indira Nagar near Karumathampatty, on November 30 evening when she was returning home from her farm.

The next day, they snatched a two-sovereign chain of A. Meena (44), a resident of Green House Colony near Karumathampatty, when she was returning home from a nearby grocery store in the evening.

The police had registered separate cases. During investigation, the police identified the accused from various evidences including visuals from surveillance cameras. A police team headed by inspector S.M. Shanmugam traced their location and arrested them on Wednesday.

According to the police, the two persons were first time offenders.