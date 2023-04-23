Man caught during theft attempt in Coimbatore

April 23, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 33-year-old man was caught by members of the public while he was attempting to escape with 26 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Santhosh Kumar, a resident of C.C. Nagar at Ramakrishnapuram. The police said that Kumar broke into the house of R. Sermathangam on Gandhi Street in Vilankurichi around 2.20 p.m., when the house owner and his wife had gone out. When they returned, the couple saw Kumar inside the house and managed to catch him with the help of other residents. The police said that Kumar was trying to leave with the jewellery and silver articles.

The accused was handed over to the police, who arrested him. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Five arrested with Kerala lotteries

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Sunday arrested five persons on charges of selling Kerala lotteries. The five were held during a drive conducted by the personnel from Sulur, Annur. K.G. Chavadi and Pollachi west police stations based on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, said a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT