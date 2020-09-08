Man carried on make-shift stretcher for treatment in Yercaud

A video of an elderly man carried on a make-shift stretcher, reportedly for medical treatment in Yercaud, has gone viral on social media platforms.
In the video, an elderly man is being carried by youth along a path inside an estate near Killiyur waterfalls. Shooting the video, one of them lamented that there is no road facility to their village Kodikadu near Killiyur waterfalls and they need to trek, taking patients in such make-shift stretchers for medical emergencies.
T. Jayanthi, a social activist in Yercaud said, “There are about 15 families in the village and they have been demanding a road to that village for a long time. The villagers need to trek for about eight km to reach the main road. In case of medical emergencies, patients need to be carried in make-shift stretchers till the main road. Since the road to the village has to be laid through a private estate, officials are not taking enough initiative. Though peace talks were initiated almost six months ago, it all got affected due to COVID-19 restrictions," she said.
Senior panchayat officials said the village is located inside a private estate here and since a private estate falls between the main road and the village, laying a road has been beset with hurdles. Officials said they are trying to work out a solution.
