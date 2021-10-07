Man called for police inquiry ends life

COIMBATORE

07 October 2021 00:00 IST

A 39-year-old man from a village near Tiruppur allegedly ended his life on Wednesday after he was called to a police station in connection with a case registered against him.

Tiruppur District (Rural) Police said that S. Shanmugham (39) of Paramasivampalayam took his own life when he was called to the Mangalam police station for an inquiry on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, a case was registered against Shanmugham at the Mangalam police station on Tuesday under Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act based on a complaint lodged by his sister-in-law.

The woman had filed a complaint against Shanmugham, accusing him of having pushed her from her two-wheeler in connection with a land dispute in the family.

Shanmugham, a bachelor, along with his mother Poovathal, went to the police station.

A senior officer from Tiruppur District (Rural) Police said that Shanmugham consumed a poisonous substance before leaving his house and he developed vomiting.

“He was rushed to the hospital where he died without responding to treatment. The incident did not happen in the custody of the police or on station premises. He reportedly consumed the substance to threaten his sister-in-law and get the complaint against him withdrawn,” said the officer.

However, a few other sources said that the man allegedly carried the poison with him and consumed it on the station premises. The rural police refuted it.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death based on the complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050).