Man booked under UAPA in Coimbatore for alleged Maoist links

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday booked an alleged Maoist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) based on his remarks on being associated with Communist Party of India (Maoist), a banned outfit.

Police said that the Big Bazaar Street police registered a case against C. Veeramani under Section 20 (Punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA. In a September 2020 interview to an online YouTube channel run by a Tamil magazine, he, allegedly, had claimed that he was a member of CPI (Maoist) and continued his support to its activities, the police sources said.

Aged around 72 years, Mr. Veeramani was released from Coimbatore Central Prison on August 24, 2020 after spending five years in judicial custody in eight different cases. He was one of the five suspected Maoists arrested in Karumathampatti in the district in May 2015. Police sources said on Wednesday that he was booked under UAPA after the video came to the attention of the police.

A senior police officer said on Wednesday said that the transcript of Mr. Veeramani’s interview was being analysed by the Coimbatore City Police and further investigations were on.