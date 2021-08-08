Man booked for raping

Coimbatore

08 August 2021 23:24 IST

The Podanur police have registered a case against Theni native on the charges of raping a 26-year-old woman from Coimbatore.

The police said that the woman, mother of two children, was looking for a job and the suspect Saravanan assured to arrange her a job.

As per the woman’s complaint, Saravanan called her to a hotel at Sundarapuram on July 26 on the pretext of introducing a person for job discussion.

The complainant alleged that Saravanan, who claimed of working in army, raped her at the hotel room and threatened her of finishing off her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The Podanur police registered a case against the accused under Sections 376 (punishment for rape and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation- if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday.