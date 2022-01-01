Man booked for raping minor

Coimbatore

01 January 2022 23:34 IST

The Anamalai police on Saturday booked a 23-year-old man on charges of raping a 16-year-old minor girl near Anamalai in Coimbatore district.

Police said that the accused was a driver and was allegedly in a relationship with the victim, who was a Class XI student. During a recent medical check-up, the girl was found to be three months pregnant. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Anamalai police booked the accused. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, according to the sources.

Idol found damaged

An idol of Lord Krishna was found damaged at Bharathi Park in Saibaba Colony on Saturday morning. Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who visited the spot, urged the police to arrest those who had damaged the idol at the earliest.

