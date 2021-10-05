Man booked for raping co-worker in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

05 October 2021 00:28 IST

The All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, has booked a salesman of a textile showroom in the city on charges of raping his co-worker late on Sunday.

The police said that Anbuvel (26 ) from Thoothukudi and the 22-year-old woman were employed in a textile showroom on Tiruchi Road.

The woman has accused Anbuvel of having raped her on the premises of the textile showroom on Sunday night.

She told the police that she was rescued by her father who came to pick her. She has been admitted to a private hospital. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case against Anbuvel under Sections 324, 376, 511 and 506 (ii) of the IPC. Police are on the lookout for the accused who escaped after the incident.