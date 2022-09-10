Man booked for possessing coral specimen near Coimbatore

The coral reef specimen seized by the Forest Department from an antique dealer in Coimbatore.

The Forest Department has registered a case against an antiques dealer on charges of possessing a coral specimen, possession and sale of which is an offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The department said that a wildlife offence report has been registered against J. Samson (43), a resident of Garden City at Vedappatti.

According to officials, Samson runs a shop namely ‘JR Coins n Gems’ at Theethipalayam on Siruvani main road. Based on specific information, a team led by Madukkarai forest range officer P. Santhiya inspected the shop on Friday and found that Samson was in possession of a specimen of organ pipe coral (Tubipora musica).

The department seized the coral piece and registered a case against Samson. Officials said that further investigation was on.