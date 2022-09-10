Man booked for possessing coral specimen near Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 10, 2022 19:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The coral reef specimen seized by the Forest Department from an antique dealer in Coimbatore.

The Forest Department has registered a case against an antiques dealer on charges of possessing a coral specimen, possession and sale of which is an offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department said that a wildlife offence report has been registered against J. Samson (43), a resident of Garden City at Vedappatti.

According to officials, Samson runs a shop namely ‘JR Coins n Gems’ at Theethipalayam on Siruvani main road. Based on specific information, a team led by Madukkarai forest range officer P. Santhiya inspected the shop on Friday and found that Samson was in possession of a specimen of organ pipe coral (Tubipora musica).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The department seized the coral piece and registered a case against Samson. Officials said that further investigation was on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
nature and wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app