Coimbatore

Man booked for possessing coral specimen near Coimbatore

The coral reef specimen seized by the Forest Department from an antique dealer in Coimbatore.

The coral reef specimen seized by the Forest Department from an antique dealer in Coimbatore.

The Forest Department has registered a case against an antiques dealer on charges of possessing a coral specimen, possession and sale of which is an offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The department said that a wildlife offence report has been registered against J. Samson (43), a resident of Garden City at Vedappatti.

According to officials, Samson runs a shop namely ‘JR Coins n Gems’ at Theethipalayam on Siruvani main road. Based on specific information, a team led by Madukkarai forest range officer P. Santhiya inspected the shop on Friday and found that Samson was in possession of a specimen of organ pipe coral (Tubipora musica).

The department seized the coral piece and registered a case against Samson. Officials said that further investigation was on.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
nature and wildlife
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 7:16:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-booked-for-possessing-coral-specimen-near-coimbatore/article65875086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY