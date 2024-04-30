ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for marrying a minor girl in Krishnagiri

April 30, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

District police have booked a 49-year-old man for marrying a 13-year-old girl on Monday.

D. Chinnaraj, alias Palpandi, resident of Reddipatti near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, married the minor in December last year. Recently, the girl and her mother lodged a complaint with the Uthangarai police alleging that Chinnaraj blackmailed the girl by showing a selfie taken with her and forcibly marrying her.

Later, the girl’s mother put out a video on social media claiming that the police were not registering a case against Chinnaraj and were forcing her to extort money from him. After the video went viral, the police on Monday registered a case against Chinnaraj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under Section 506(i) of the IPC and are on the lookout for the accused.

