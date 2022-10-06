Man booked for killing stray dog in Coimbatore

The police on Wednesday registered a case against a man on charges of killing a stray dog near Velandipalayam in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The police said that Karthik, a resident of Velandipalayam, was booked under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and 11 (1) (a) (treating animals cruelly – if any person – beats, kicks, over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures or otherwise treats any animal so as to subject it to unnecessary pain or suffering or causes or, being the owner permits, any animal to be so treated) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. He was booked based on a complaint lodged by P. Lakshmi (46), a resident of Chinnanna Chettiyar Street at Velandipalayam who had been taking care of the dog. Youth found dead in residence A 22-year-old youth was found dead at his residence in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning. The police have identified the deceased as Hayagreeva Ram, a resident of Nethaji Nagar on Nanjundapuram road in the city.

According to the police, Ram had completed B.Tech and he was waiting for a job. He went to bed around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday night and did not come out of his room till 5 p.m. on Wednesday. His father S. Ramgopal broke open the door and found his son lying on the bed with a polythene cover tied around his head with a shoelace. He was dead, the police said.

Mr. Ramgopal alerted the Ramanathapuram police and the body was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The police have registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. (Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha‘ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)