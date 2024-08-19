GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man booked for impregnating minor in Salem

Published - August 19, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was booked on Monday for marrying and impregnating a minor girl.

The 15-year-old girl, residing in Gangavalli, was admitted to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Friday following labour pain.

She gave birth to a female baby. As she was a minor, the doctors informed Attur All Women Police.

The police inquiry revealed that the girl’s relative, residing in Paithur, married her a few months ago. Following this, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and are on the lookout for the accused.

