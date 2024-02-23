ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for impregnating minor girl after marrying her near Pollachi

February 23, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against a man from Pollachi for impregnating a minor girl, after marrying her, last year.

The police said the 27-year-old man from a village near Pollachi was booked for offences under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

According to the police, the man and her relative aged 17 were in love. The accused allegedly assaulted the girl sexually in his house in May last year. As the girl became pregnant, the accused took the girl to Palani in October last year and allegedly married her. The couple had been living together since then.

A case was registered against the accused at the All Women Police Station, Pollachi, on Thursday after an official from the Social Welfare Department lodged a complaint, based on specific information received via the child line.

