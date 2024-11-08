ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for impersonation, cheating in Coimbatore

Published - November 08, 2024 10:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for a man who posed as an army officer and cheated a woman of ₹8 lakh by promising to arrange her a job in a Kendriya Vidyalaya school.

The police said that a case was registered against Rajesh Prithvi, 36, a resident of Muthu Nagar near Thudiyalur, based on a complaint lodged by a 36-year-old woman from Irugur.

According to the police, the complainant has been working as an art and craft teacher in a private public school in the city. She got introduced to Prithvi through a friend in 2023.

The accused impersonated an army officer and told the complainant that he was close to senior officers. He promised her that he could arrange her a job in a Kendriya Vidyalaya branch using his contacts with officers, said the police.

The accused allegedly collected ₹8 lakh in various instalments from the complainant, who approached the police after she did not get the job.

The Thudiyalur police registered a case against Prithvi on Wednesday and launched an investigation.

