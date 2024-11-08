 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man booked for impersonation, cheating in Coimbatore

Published - November 08, 2024 10:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for a man who posed as an army officer and cheated a woman of ₹8 lakh by promising to arrange her a job in a Kendriya Vidyalaya school.

The police said that a case was registered against Rajesh Prithvi, 36, a resident of Muthu Nagar near Thudiyalur, based on a complaint lodged by a 36-year-old woman from Irugur.

According to the police, the complainant has been working as an art and craft teacher in a private public school in the city. She got introduced to Prithvi through a friend in 2023.

The accused impersonated an army officer and told the complainant that he was close to senior officers. He promised her that he could arrange her a job in a Kendriya Vidyalaya branch using his contacts with officers, said the police.

The accused allegedly collected ₹8 lakh in various instalments from the complainant, who approached the police after she did not get the job.

The Thudiyalur police registered a case against Prithvi on Wednesday and launched an investigation.

Published - November 08, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.