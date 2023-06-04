Man booked for harassing daughter in Coimbatore

June 04, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Podanur police on Sunday arrested a 54-year-old man on charges of harassing his daughter. The police said the action was taken based on the complaint lodged by his 19-year-old daughter, a college student.

According to the police, the accused, who is from a residential area on Chettipalayam Road near Podanur, is addicted to alcohol and marijuana. He used to quarrel with his wife under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, they said.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl, an undergraduate student, her father harassed her in an inebriated state on June 1 night. He intimidated her when she told about the incident to her mother. As the woman confronted her husband, he tried to assault her with a knife and damaged household items, said the police.

The police registered a case against the man under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation - if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act on Saturday. Investigating officer sub-inspector Jecis Udayaraj said the accused was arrested on Sunday.

Watchman’s savings of ₹2.10 lakh stolen

The R.S. Puram police have launched an investigation after a 65-year-old man, who has been working as a watchman, complained that his four years’ salary of ₹2.10 lakh was stolen from his duty cabin.

Subbaiah Pillai, who is working as watchman for a new apartment building on T.V. Samy Road (West) at R.S. Puram, complained to the police that his savings were stolen, a few months ago.

According to the complainant, he had kept the money in a bag inside the watchman’s cabin. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

