ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for forcing workers to clean human faeces in Dharmapuri

March 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharmapuri district police on Friday registered a case against a night watchman for allegedly forcing three workers to clean human faeces in a public toilet.

The police said that, on October 25 last year, three conservancy workers of Marandahalli Town Panchayat cleaned human faeces with bare hands in a public toilet at Ambedkar Nagar in Ward 15 of the town panchayat, based on the instruction of watchman Sankaran (56). A few workers recorded this, and it was circulated on social media in January this year. Following this, the Safai Karamchari Commission president, M. Venkatesan, visited the town panchayat and investigated on March 4. At that time, one of the workers filed a complaint with the Commission regarding the incident.

The Commission forwarded the complaint to the Marandahalli police. The police approached the Palacode court, and the court directed the police to register a case against Sankaran.

Based on the direction, on Friday, the Marandahalli police registered a case against Sankaran under Section 5(1)(b) r/w Section 8 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and are investigating further.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US