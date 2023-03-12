Man booked for forcing workers to clean human faeces in Dharmapuri

March 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Salem

The Dharmapuri district police on Friday registered a case against a night watchman for allegedly forcing three workers to clean human faeces in a public toilet.

The police said that, on October 25 last year, three conservancy workers of Marandahalli Town Panchayat cleaned human faeces with bare hands in a public toilet at Ambedkar Nagar in Ward 15 of the town panchayat, based on the instruction of watchman Sankaran (56). A few workers recorded this, and it was circulated on social media in January this year. Following this, the Safai Karamchari Commission president, M. Venkatesan, visited the town panchayat and investigated on March 4. At that time, one of the workers filed a complaint with the Commission regarding the incident.

The Commission forwarded the complaint to the Marandahalli police. The police approached the Palacode court, and the court directed the police to register a case against Sankaran.

Based on the direction, on Friday, the Marandahalli police registered a case against Sankaran under Section 5(1)(b) r/w Section 8 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and are investigating further.

