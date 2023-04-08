Man booked for clicking photos of girls on the sly in Coimbatore

April 08, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A man working in a stationery unit on Nethaji Road in Coimbatore was booked on Saturday for allegedly clicking photographs of young girls without their knowledge when they visited his shop.

The police identified the man as Ramu (41) of Dharmapuri.

According to the police, Dayanidhimaran (21) of Sowripalayam chanced on the photograph of a girl known to him on Ramu’s phone. Ramu reportedly attempted to flee when he was cornered at his shop, but was chased and beaten up by the public. The accused was subsequently hospitalised for injuries.

A case was booked against Ramu under Section 354 (b) IPC (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

Ramu had also lodged a complaint at the station stating that he was confronted by two persons and beaten up when he refused to part with his mobile phone.

Youth held for ganja peddling

A youth from Odisha who was found to be in possession of three kg of ganja was arrested by the police in Periyanaickenpalayam limits on Friday. Danpathan (28) was remanded in judicial custody. In a press release, the district police called upon the public to inform or pass on information on ganja-peddling activities to the Police Control Room over phone: 94981-81212 or Whatsapp 77081-00100. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential, the press release said.