Man booked for cheating based on complaint from Coimbatore resident

The Race Course police have booked the owner of a firm supplying health equipment on charges of cheating a resident of Coimbatore city of ₹20 lakh.

The police said that a case of cheating has been registered against Venu Gopal, owner of Green Medic Health Care, Salem, based on a complaint lodged by Ramesh Babu of Kattoor Street, P.N.Palayam. The complainant alleged that he paid ₹20 lakh to Gopal towards the purchase of a medical equipment which the latter failed to supply. Gopal also failed to refund the money, Mr. Babu alleged. The cheating took place between October 2021 and July this year according to the complainant

Man drowns in open well

A 46-year-old man drowned in an open well in a farm near Anaimalai on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as P. Ponraj, a resident of Thengaiparai Street near Kottur. The police said that Ponraj worked in the farm of one Anand Kumar at Narikalpathy. He left for the farm on Tuesday noon, after informing his wife that he had to collect coconut.

A search was launched for Ponraj after he did not return home in the evening. He was found dead in an open well in the farm around 7 p.m. His chappals and sickle were found on the side of the well. The police suspect that he fell into the well and drowned while collecting coconut. The Anamalai police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Ponraj’s wife.